Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) said Thursday night that the Mexican government ordered it to immediately shut down its underwater quarrying and extraction operations at its SAC TUN unit in Quintana Roo state.

Vulcan (VMC), which said it has quarried limestone legally in Mexico for more than 30 years, said it believed the government's action was "illegal" and will "vigorously pursue all lawful avenues available" to resume operations.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has criticized Vulcan's "destruction" and said earlier this week that he planned legal action to stop its mining in the area.

Earlier this year, the Mexican government was seeking a settlement of Vulcan's (VMC) $1.1B lawsuit over a government effort to shutter its limestone mine near Playa del Carmen.