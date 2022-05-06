PepGen prices $108M U.S. IPO

May 06, 2022 7:02 AM ETPepGen Inc. (PEPG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • PepGen (PEPG) has priced its IPO of 9M shares of its common stock at $12/share, for an estimated gross proceeds of $108M.
  • Underwriters has been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.35M shares of common stock at the IPO price.
  • Offering is expected to close on May 10, 2022.
  • The shares begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "PEPG" on May 6, 2022.
  • PepGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatment candidates for central nervous system diseases. Its lead product, PEGN-EDO51, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
  • A majority of the proceeds from the offering will be used for further clinical development of the product.
