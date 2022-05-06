Frontier Communications Parent GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.45B in-line; reaffirms FY22 guidance

May 06, 2022 7:03 AM ETFrontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Frontier Communications Parent press release (NASDAQ:FYBR): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.45B (-13.7% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Built fiber to a record 211,000 locations.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $509 million.
  • Added a record 54,000 fiber broadband customer net additions, resulting in fiber broadband customer growth of 10.4% from the first quarter of 2021.
  • Reaffirmed its operational and financial guidance expectations for 2022: Adjusted EBITDA of $2.00 - $2.15 billion; Fiber build to at least 1 million new locations; Cash capital expenditures of $2.40 - $2.50 billion; Cash taxes of approximately $20 million; Net cash interest payments of approximately $430 million; Cash Pension and OPEB expense of approximately $75 million; Cash pension and OPEB contributions, including a catch-up from contribution waivers during bankruptcy, of approximately $135 million.
