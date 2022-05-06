DraftKings reports Q1 results, raises FY2022 outlook
May 06, 2022 7:04 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- DraftKings press release (NASDAQ:DKNG): Q1 Revenue of $417M (+33.7% Y/Y) beats by $5.76M.
- Shares -1.3% PM.
- Monthly Unique Payers increased to 2M monthly unique paying customers, representing an increase of 29% Y/Y.
- Average Revenue per MUP was $67, representing an 11% increase Y/Y.
- The company is raising its FY2022 revenue guidance from a range of $1.85B to $2B to a range of $1.925B to $2.025B, which equates to Y/Y growth of 49% to 56% vs. consensus of $1.98B; Adjusted EBITDA guidance from between a loss of $825M and $925M to between a loss of $760M and $840M.