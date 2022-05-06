Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) shares jumped in Friday morning pre-market trading after strong Q1 sales steadied forecasts for the full year.

For its fiscal fourth quarter, the Culver City, California-based fast casual chain reported a 67% surge in sales from the year prior to reach $102.59 million in revenue, led by strong digital sales and a 36% surge in same store sales from 2021.

Moving forward, same-store sales are projected to range from 20-26% and drive revenue about in-line with estimates for fiscal 2022. 35 new stores are projected to be opened in the coming year as well.

“Our fourth quarter results demonstrate continued recovery from the pandemic,” CFO Mitch Reback said. “As we enter 2022, we are well positioned to make further progress towards our financial goals that prioritize unit growth and profitability.”

Shares rose nearly 6% in pre-market action.

On the profitability end, the report did not quite reach those goals. The reported GAAP loss of $0.45 per share was in-line with estimates and represented a sequential improvement. Still, the loss was actually significantly wider over the one year period while management noted that margin pressure is a problem likely to persist for the foreseeable future.

Nonetheless, the release cited an expansion in restaurant-level profit margins from the prior year as evidence that such impacts can be counteracted. Namely, management noted that menu prices jumped 10% year over year and did not dampen demand at all. subsequent to the prior year period, and the termination of our loyalty program. For the 2022 fiscal year, restaurant-level profit margin is expected to range between 16% and 17%.

