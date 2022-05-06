Astronics GAAP EPS of -$0.10, revenue of $116.2M; issues Q2 and reaffirms FY22 guidance
- Astronics press release (NASDAQ:ATRO): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.10.
- Revenue of $116.2M (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Consolidated adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.4 million, or 0.3% of consolidated sales, compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.5 million, or 0.5% of consolidated sales, in the prior-year period.
- Bookings totaled $175.6 million, up 46% over prior-year period; achieved book-to-bill ratio of 1.51
- Backlog increased 14% from year end 2021 to a record $475.1 million; Aerospace backlog reached a record $394.0 million.
- Mr. Gundermann commented, “We are maintaining our previous revenue guidance of $550 million to $600 million for the year vs. consensus of $547.89M. We expect revenue in the second quarter will be between $125 million and $135 million vs. consensus of $122.86M, with similar rates of improvement in the third and fourth quarters."
- Planned capital expenditures for 2022 are expected to be approximately $15 million to $20 million.