Eastman enters into $500M accelerated share repurchase deal

May 06, 2022 7:13 AM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Specialty materials firm Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) plans to buyback $500M of its common stock as part of an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with Wells Fargo, NA and Mizuho Markets Americas.
  • Eastman expects around 80% of the share repurchases under the ASR agreement (3.8M shares) on May 9, 2022, with an anticipated completion by Q3/2022.
  • The repurchases will be made under the remainder of the February 2018 $2B share repurchase authorization and December 2021 $2.5B share repurchase authorization.
  • The company will have scope to buyback another ~$2.12B of shares upon completion of the ASR.
  • The ASR execution will bring the company closer to its target of repurchasing $1B+ of shares in 2022. Approximately $750M of share repurchases were completed in Q2.
  • In other news, EMN reported its Q1 results last week
