FDA review for label expansion of Pfizer, Myovant uterine fibroids therapy extended
May 06, 2022 7:15 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), MYOVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and its partner Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the review period for the companies’ request for a label expansion of the uterine fibroids therapy, Myfembree.
- Myfembree is already approved in the U.S. to treat heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women.
- With the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA), Pfizer (PFE) and Myovant (MYOV) sought its approval for the management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis.
- However, citing the need to go through the additional information the agency requested from the companies, the FDA has extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date to August 6, 2022.
- Last month, Myovant (MYOV) shares sank after the companies disclosed that the FDA identified deficiencies in the Myfembree sNDA.