DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) reported revenue was up 34% in Q1 to $417M, led by a 44% increase in the B2C segment.

The company pointed to strong demand across segments and said it is not seeing any inflationary pressures reflected in customer behavior.

Monthly unique payers increased 29% year-over-year to 2 million monthly unique paying customers. The increase was said to reflect strong unique payer retention and acquisition across our online sportsbook and iGaming products and expansion into new states, partially offset by a decline in DFS MUPs.

Average revenue per user was up 11% to $67. The increase in ARPMUP was primarily attributable to strong customer engagement, a continued revenue mix shift into our iGaming product and an increase in DFS activity on a per MUP basis. A low hold rate on the NCAA basketball tournament was a slight drag.

DraftKings (DKNG) noted that it is now live with mobile sports betting in 17 states that collectively represent approximately 36% of the U.S. population. The company is eying the battle in California to legalize sports betting.

Looking ahead, DraftKings (DKNG) sees revenue of $1.93B to $2.03B. vs. a prior view for $1.85B to $2.0B and the consensus estimate of $1.98B. The company also now expects an adjusted EBITDA loss of $760M to $840M vs. -$913M consensus.

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) rose 8.45% premarket to $15.72 following the earnings topper.