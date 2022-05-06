BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) said that Q1 it incurred charges of $22.7M as part of its restructuring, and noted that it had out-licensed certain programs to save capital.

The company disclosed this information in its May 5 earnings release. Q1 revenue grew +267.4% Y/Y to $1.69M but missed analysts' estimates.

“We made significant progress in reducing our expenditures in the first quarter, highlighted by a combined reduction of over $100 million in 2022-2023 operating expenses through the Helsinn and Sentynl deals, but we are not yet done. Our priorities are focusing resources towards select internal programs while finding value-creating partnerships for others that we believe allow science to advance seamlessly towards patients," BridgeBio's CFO Brian Stephenson.

The company said in the May 5 release that in January it undertook restructuring which included, consolidation and rationalization of facilities, reprioritization of development programs and a reduction of its workforce, among other things.

In April, it was reported that BridgeBio's (BBIO) Chief Strategy Officer Cameron Turtle had resigned amid the layoffs.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) noted that it has substantially completed the activities and incurred most of the costs related to the restructuring during the current quarter and expects to incur total charges in the range of ~$23M to $25M for the fiscal year 2022.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) added that due to the need to conserve capital it engaged in partnering and out-licensing discussions for the following programs:

BBP-589 – for skin disorder dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; BBP-681 for venous and lymphatic malformations; BBP-561 for Netherton syndrome, a skin/immune system disorder; BBP-815, an AAV gene therapy for nonsyndromic hearing loss; BBP-818, an AAV gene therapy for a type of metabolic disorder called classic galactosemia; and BBP-472 for PTEN autism.

In addition, the company said it underwent an updated strategic collaboration with Helsinn Group.

Under the amended agreement, Helsinn will gain an exclusive license to commercialize infigratinib in the U.S. and will be responsible for developing and commercializing infigratinib in oncology indications worldwide except for achondroplasia or any other skeletal dysplasias, and except in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

BridgeBio will be eligible to receive regulatory and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties.

"We currently expect to have runway up to and beyond the readout of our ATTR catalyst in mid-2023 without requiring equity dilution. We reiterate our guidance of runway into 2024," said Stephenson.

The company noted that it ended the quarter with $633.5M in cash and marketable securities, providing financial runway into 2024.