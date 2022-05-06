EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares rose on Friday after Bank of America upgraded the software engineering company, noting the company's first-quarter results show the company is handling the Russian invasion of Ukraine "better than anticipated."

Analyst Jason Kupferberg upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (EPAM) to buy from neutral, noting that the results and guidance were "more bullish," suggesting that the second-quarter will be the trough for both revenue and margins and normalized growth and profitability should return by the first-half of 2023 and sequential growth should come in the second-half of this year.

"We are very impressed with management’s ability to pivot its business model, and EPAM expects Russia/Ukraine/Belarus headcount concentration to fall to ~30% at [2022] from nearly 60% at [2021]," Kupferberg wrote in a note to clients.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) shares rose nearly 2% to $351.97 in premarket trading.

In addition, Kupferberg noted that client checks on EPAM Systems (EPAM) have been "positive," with customers suggesting that its level of service delivery is high despite the disruptions in Russia and Ukraine, where the company has a big presence.

"We believe some customers may shy away to some extent from putting work in Belarus/Ukraine, but EPAM is diversifying its geographic headcount mix at a greater pace than anticipated, which in many cases is being driven by the relocation of existing EPAM employees," the analyst explained.

On Thursday, EPAM Systems (EPAM) shares jumped after the company posted strong guidance that soothed the nerves of investors.