May 06, 2022 7:29 AM ETSierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sierra Oncology press release (NASDAQ:SRRA): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.33 misses by $0.30.
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $274M as of March 31, 2022.
- “By entering into a merger agreement with GSK, we are one step closer to realizing our mission of delivering transformative therapies for patients with rare cancers, while also delivering compelling and certain value for our stockholders. We are working to continue to progress our timeline and our NDA submission remains on track for later this quarter,” said Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sierra Oncology.