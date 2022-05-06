U.S. regulatory officials have traveled to Beijing in an effort to settle a dispute over U.S.-listed Chinese companies complying with U.S. auditing rules, Reuters reported Friday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission added more than 80 companies, including China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) (OTCPK:SNPMF) and JD.com (JD) to the list of stocks that could be dropped from U.S. exchanges. China ETFs slid on Thursday as talk of delisting escalated.

The people told Reuters that the talks between U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and China Securities Regulatory Commission officials are in a "late stage" after China made some concessions in recent months.

If the talks progress, The PCAOB is likely to send a larger team to China later this year for on-site inspections of local auditors, one person said.

Also on Friday, X Financial (NYSE:XYF) said it's aware the SEC identified it as a company whose audit papers couldn't be inspected. The company said it's exploring possible solutions and is striving to maintain its listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Last month, China confirmed plans to change audit rules on overseas listings.