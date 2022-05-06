Ranpak Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.17 misses by $0.15, revenue of $82.5M misses by $16.33M
May 06, 2022 7:32 AM ETRanpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ranpak Holdings press release (NYSE:PACK): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.17 misses by $0.15.
- Revenue of $82.5M (-5.9% Y/Y) misses by $16.33M.
- "For full year 2022, on a constant currency basis, we continue to forecast net revenue growth in the area of 13% to 18% and are lowering our Adjusted EBITDA growth estimates to -2.5% to 6%, which results in a range of $425 – $445 million in constant currency net revenue and $115 – $125 million for Adjusted EBITDA at an assumed EUR/USD exchange of 1.15:1. Our team is determined to make the most of the year, and as owners of the company as well, focused on building Ranpak into something truly great over the next number of years.”