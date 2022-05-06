MaxLinear rebounds as Deutsche Bank upgrades, calls recent sell-off 'buying opportunity'

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) shares rose on Friday after investment firm Deutsche Bank upgraded the semiconductor hardware company, noting that MaxLinear's decision to acquire Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) created a buying opportunity.

Analyst Ross Seymore upgraded MaxLinear (MXL) to buy from hold, but kept the per-share price target unchanged at $55, noting that the proposed acquisition would be a positive if it goes through.

"As we wrote when reports of the deal were first reported, we believe that such an acquisition would broaden MXL's exposure to a new technology (SSD controllers) and new customers, while significantly increasing MXL's size," Seymore wrote in a note to clients.

MaxLinear (MXL) shares rose fractionally to $44.80 in premarket trading on Friday after selling off nearly 17% on Thursday.

Conversely, Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) shares fell nearly 1% to $94.45 in premarket trading on Friday, after rising more than 17% on Thursday.

On Thursday, MaxLinear (MXL) said it would acquire Silicon Motion (SIMO) for about $3.8 billion, or $114.34 per share in cash and stock, including $93.54 in cash.

Some analysts believe that MaxLinear's (MXL) announcement of a deal for Silicon Motion (SIMO) could create a bidding war for the company that could reach as high as $120 per share.