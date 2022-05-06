Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Non-GAAP EPS of €0.21, revenue of €917.2M
May 06, 2022 7:44 AM ETAmadeus IT Group, S.A. (AMADF), AMADYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Amadeus IT Group, S.A. press release (OTCPK:AMADF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.21.
- Revenue of €917.2M (+84.7% Y/Y).
- EBITDA amounted to €295.8 million, 49.7% of Q1 2019 levels, up 3.6 p.p. from prior quarter.
- Adjusted profit amounted to €95.0 million, 28.4% of Q1 2019 levels, up 14.6 p.p. from prior quarter.
- Free Cash Flow amounted to €125.4 million, or €143.3 million excluding cost saving program implementation costs paid.
- Net financial debt was €2,933.9 million at March 31, 2022 (3.4 times last twelve-month EBITDA).