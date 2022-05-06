PharmaCielo teams up with Soteria to provide medical cannabis flower/extracts in Poland

May 06, 2022 7:46 AM ETPHARMACIELO LTD. (PCLOF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • PharmaCielo (OTCPK:PHCEF) said it signed an investment agreement with U.K. based Soteria Holdings, a portfolio company of cannabis industry-focused Artemis Growth Partners.
  • Under the agreement, Soteria's Polish subsidiary will apply for licenses to import and wholesale PharmaCielo's medical cannabis flower and extracts in the Polish market.
  • PharmaCielo's added that Soteria's unit will support a group of medical cannabis professionals to provide education and training programs to doctors in Poland looking to prescribe medical cannabis to their patients.
  • The company expects to begin shipping to Poland during H1 2023.
  • "We are pleased to partner with Soteria to bring high quality PharmaCielo dried flower and extracts to patients in Poland and build a pathway to the rest of Europe," said PharmaCielo CEO Bill Petron.
