FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is driving higher on a big earnings beat and better-than-expected guidance on Friday.

For the first quarter, the Atlanta-based fuel card company reported non-GAAP EPS of $3.65 alongside $789.24 million in revenue, both above analyst expectations.

“Fuel prices were $3.88 per gallon for the quarter, higher than our $3.40 guidance assumption based on January levels,” CFO Charles Freund told analysts on Thursday. “Higher fuel prices contributed about $22 million of additional revenues versus prior year.”

For the full year, aided in part by elevated fuel costs, management forecast between $3.335 billion and $3.385 billion, well above the Wall Street consensus that stood at $3.26 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted net income per diluted share is slated to come in between $15.45 and $15.75 versus the prior consensus of $15.49.

That guide is also somewhat conservative as the company assumes $3.90 as its fuel price assumption for the rest of the year, a figure that marks a notable decline from present levels.

“Clearly, we don't expect fuel prices to remain at the current elevated levels,” Freund explained. “So we're using this forward curve as the basis of our forecast.”

Shares rose nearly 7% in Friday’s pre-market trading, trending back from a slide on Thursday’s tumultuous trading day.

