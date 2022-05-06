Generic drugmaker Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) has lost ~29% in the pre-market so far despite reporting better than expected 1Q 202 financials as the management set 2Q guidance below the consensus.

Revenue for the quarter slipped ~9% YoY to $652.3M, driven by a ~12% YoY decline in the Established Products segment, which generated $55.8M revenue.

Revenue from Sterile Injectables dropped ~22% YoY to $240.0M, while Generic Pharmaceuticals and Specialty Products added $185.9M and $149.1M with ~3% YoY and ~4% YoY growth.

"Despite challenging market dynamics for VASOSTRICT, our first-quarter financial performance was in-line with our expectations with growth in our Branded Specialty Products portfolio driven by XIAFLEX® and our Generics segment driven by varenicline, the only FDA approved generic for Chantix," Chief Executive Blaise Coleman noted.

However, Endo (ENDP) reported a net loss of $72.0M, marking the fifth consecutive quarter to do so, as the firm, battling claims over its role in the opioid crisis in the U.S., reported $25.1M of expenses for litigation-related and other contingencies.

For Q2 2022, Endo (ENDP) projects $500M – $525M in revenue, compared to the $649M in the Bloomberg consensus.

Commenting on the results, Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad noted with an Underweight rating on the stock that the 2Q outlook “comes in significantly below both consensus and even our own bearish views.”

Currently Endo has a Hold rating on Wall Street with an average price target of $2.63 per share.