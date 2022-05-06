Hut 8 Mining reports 10.4% drop in April mined bitcoin
May 06, 2022 7:54 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) reported 309 bitcoin mined in April 2022 leading to average production rate of 10.3 Bitcoin per day; this is compared to 345 Bitcoin mined in March with average production rate of 11.1 Bitcoin/day.
- Ethereum mining – for which the company's receive payment in Bitcoin – generated ~15% of total production, at an average cost of less than C$3200/bitcoin.
- 100% of the self-mined Bitcoin for April were deposited into custody, consistent with Hut 8's HODL strategy.
- As of Apr.30, 2022, total bitcoin held in reserve stood at 6,769.
- Installed operating capacity currently sits at 2.58 EH/s.
- Shares trading 2.5% down premarket.