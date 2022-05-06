Spotify rises as Daniel Ek says he's buying $50M worth of stock
May 06, 2022 7:57 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) shares rose early Friday even as Chief Executive Daniel Ek said he purchased $50 million worth of the streaming company's stock, telling investors he believes the company's "best days are ahead."
- "I’ve always been vocal about my strong belief in Spotify and what we are building," Ek wrote in a tweet, adding that the $50 million purchase was made this week.
- Ek added that he felt it was important for shareholders to know of the purchase.
- Spotify (SPOT) shares rose fractionally to $106 in premarket trading on Friday, one day after a sharp 6% decline and a 27.5% decline over the past month.
- In late April, Spotify (SPOT) shares tumbled to an all-time low after reporting a mixed first-quarter that had several Wall Street analysts concerned about the company's margins.