  • Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) shares rose ​early Friday even as Chief Executive Daniel Ek said he purchased $50 million worth of the streaming company's stock, telling investors he believes the company's "best days are ahead."
  • "I’ve always been vocal about my strong belief in Spotify and what we are building," Ek wrote in a tweet, adding that the $50 million purchase was made this week.
  • Ek added that he felt it was important for shareholders to know of the purchase.
  • Spotify (SPOT) shares rose fractionally to $106 in premarket trading on Friday, one day after a sharp 6% decline and a 27.5% decline over the past month.
  • ​In late April, Spotify (SPOT) shares tumbled to an all-time low after reporting a mixed first-quarter that had several Wall Street analysts concerned about the company's margins.
