Wayfair (NYSE:W) fell another 2.30% in early Friday trading after a 25.68% shellacking on Thursday in reaction to soft earnings. On Wall Street, analysts are burning up pencils revising their ratings and price targets.

Piper Sandler downgraded Wayfair (W) to a Neutral rating after having it slotted at Overweight.

"While we continue to see healthy long-term potential for Wayfair in the home furnishing space, we believe investors have no patience for negative EBITDA and negative FCF companies in the current environment," updated analyst Peter Keith.

Keith also said Wayfair's (W) order volumes are suspect due to the impact of higher pricing.

Wells Fargo said it believes Wayfair (W) suffers from a "wrong stock, wrong tape" syndrome with investors' appetite for high growth, negative EBITDA pandemic winners very low. The firm slashed its price target to $65 from $100.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Wedbush cuts its price target to $68 from $85, Guggenheim lowered its PT to $100 from $175, and RBC Capital Markets hacked its PT to $76 from $137.

Shares of Wayfair (W) fell to a multi-year low of $65.32 on Thursday.