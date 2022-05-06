American Axle & Manufacturing Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.17, revenue of $1.44B beats by $80M

  • American Axle & Manufacturing press release (NYSE:AXL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $1.44B (+0.7% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
  • Shares +0.99% PM.

  • AAM's 2022 Revised Financial Outlook

  • AAM's full year revised 2022 financial targets are as follows:   

  • AAM is targeting sales in the range of $5.6 - $5.8 billion vs consensus of $5.68B
  • AAM is targeting Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $785 - $830 million
  • AAM is targeting Adjusted free cash flow in the range of $300 - $350 million; this target assumes capital spending of approximately 3.5% - 4.0% of sales
