AnPac gets Nasdaq panel nod to transfer shares to Nasdaq Capital Market; but listing remains under grace period
May 06, 2022 8:07 AM ETAnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- China-based AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) said the Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted the company's request to transfer its American Depositary Shares from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market, effective May 6.
- The company added that the Nasdaq Capital Market has lower listing requirements than those of the Nasdaq Global Market.
- Under the terms of the decision, the Panel stated that AnPac must show compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing requirement of $2.5M stockholder’s equity by May 31.
- AnPac noted that the transfer does not resolve the $1 minimum bid price listing requirement of the exchange and thus it remains outstanding.
- The company is currently in a grace period for the $1 bid price requirement that runs through Sept. 5
- ANPC +11.98% to $0.36 premarket May 6