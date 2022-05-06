AnPac gets Nasdaq panel nod to transfer shares to Nasdaq Capital Market; but listing remains under grace period

May 06, 2022 8:07 AM ETAnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • China-based AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) said the Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted the company's request to transfer its American Depositary Shares from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market, effective May 6.
  • The company added that the Nasdaq Capital Market has lower listing requirements than those of the Nasdaq Global Market.
  • Under the terms of the decision, the Panel stated that AnPac must show compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing requirement of $2.5M stockholder’s equity by May 31.
  • AnPac noted that the transfer does not resolve the $1 minimum bid price listing requirement of the exchange and thus it remains outstanding.
  • The company is currently in a grace period for the $1 bid price requirement that runs through Sept. 5
  • ANPC +11.98% to $0.36 premarket May 6
