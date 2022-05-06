For the fourth week in five investors watched fund assets exit the market

Investors watched $11.5B worth of fund assets that include ETFs and conventional funds exit the door for the week ending May 4th according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper fund flow report. The outflows marked the fourth week of redemptions over the past five weeks.

Money market funds were the bright spot, as they attracted $966M. On the flipside, taxable bond funds watched $7.5B leave the markets, tax-exempt bonds lost $2.7B, and equity funds experienced a $2.3B exodus.

Equity exchange traded funds garnered $2.3B in net capital inflows for the week and the space was led by the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX), taking in $1.2B and the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) pulling in $892M.

Reversing the order and investors will note that the two equity ETFs that felt the most significant outflows were the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), at $2.2B and the Schwab Strategy: US Large Cap ETF (SCHX) at $1.7B.

Exchange-traded fixed income funds also witnessed positive weekly inflows of $885M. The leaders in this space were the Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) and SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL). SCHR took in $2.1B and BIL pulled in $1M.

Meanwhile, the Schwab Strategy: U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) suffered the greatest capital losses in the week, totaling $2.9B. Following up behind SCHP was the iShares: TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP), which lost $791M.

Heading into the opening bell futures point lower after Wall Street experienced a significant selloff on Thursday.