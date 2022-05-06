Cloudflare, Bill.com Holdings, Zillow Group among premarket losers' pack
- Endo International (ENDP) -38% on Q1 earnings release.
- Qurate Retail (QRTEA) -26% on Q1 earnings release.
- Meten Holding Group (METX) -24%.
- fuboTV (FUBO) -21% on Q1 earnings release.
- Bill.com Holdings (BILL) -18% on Q3 earnings release.
- Under Armour (UA) -16% on Q1 earnings release.
- Zillow Group (ZG) -14% on Q1 earnings release.
- Bloom Energy (BE) -12% on Q1 earnings release.
- Cloudflare (NET) -12% on Q1 earnings release.
- Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) -11%.
- Cyngn (CYN) -9%.
- Better Therapeutics (BTTX) -8%.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) -7% on Q1 earnings release.
- Zhihu (ZH) -6%.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (HYMC) -6%.
- Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) -6%.
- Sharps Technology (STSS) -6%.
- Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) -6%.
- Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) -6%.
- Luminar Technologies (LAZR) -5% on Q1 earnings release.
- Aterian (ATER) -5%.