ING Group (NYSE:ING) U.S.-listed shares are falling 3.3% in Friday premarket trading after Q1 earnings were reduced by a €834M ($881M) provision for the Dutch bank's exposure to Russia.

That amount included €466M from negative rating migration after Russia's sovereign rating was cut and €297M reflected deteriorated circumstances for Russian clients.

Overall, ING (ING) recorded risk costs of €987M, or 62 basis points of average customer lending, above the through-the-cycle average of ~25 bps.

Its update of macroeconomic indicators was responsible for €178M of the risk costs. The total risk cost number also included €124 total releases of several COVID-19-related sector overlays in previous quarter.

Since the end of February, ING (ING) reduced its Russia-related exposure by €0.9B to €5.8B as of April 30, which included €0.4B deposits at the central bank and €1.4B covered by ECA, CPRI, and European parent guarantees.

The company plans to further reduce its exposure to Russia and manage the associated risk. It's not taking any new business from Russian companies, and a material part of the existing exposure is short term, ING (ING) said.

Q1 total income of €4.60B slipped 0.5% from Q4 and 2.2% from Q1 2021.

Expenses, excluding regulatory costs, of €2.30B dropped 10% Q/Q and 5.5% Y/Y.

The company was able to keep its costs under control despite the pressures from inflation, CEO Steven van Rijswijk said. "As our capital position remains strong, we announce an additional capital distribution to our shareholders of €1.25B," he added. That includes a €380M stock buyback program.

Gross result, or total income minus operating expenses, were €1.66B, down 1.2% Q/Q and 1.8% Y/Y.

Earlier, ING Group (ING) reports Q1 results