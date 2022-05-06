Azure Power (NYSE:AZRE) said Friday it named former IndiGrid executive Harsh Shah as its new CEO effective July 1.

IndiGrid is India's largest infrastructure investment trust in the Indian energy sector, owning, operating and managing power transmission networks and renewable energy assets worth $3B.

Former CEO Ranjit Gupta and COO Murali Subramanian left the company last month to pursue other opportunities.

Azure Power (AZRE) is "positioned to ride the renewable wave," F-Stat Research Partners writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.