Global Blue receives $225M strategic growth equity investment from CK Opportunities Fund

May 06, 2022 8:26 AM ETGlobal Blue Group Holding AG (GB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Global Blue (NYSE:GB) entered into an investment agreement with CK Opportunities Fund I, an investment fund co-managed by Certares Opportunities, a global travel, tourism and hospitality investment firm, and Knighthead Opportunities Capital Management, credit investment management firm.
  • The agreement is based on shareholder approval at its Extraordinary General Meeting, expected to take place by June 2022.
  • CK Opportunities has agreed to invest $225M, of which $180M is for Series B preferred shares and $45M is for common shares.
  • The new Series B preferred shares will be issued at a price of $8.50/share, a premium of ~62% to yesterday’s closing price of $5.24; Series B preferred stock will carry a 5% annual pay-in-kind dividend rate and are convertible into ~21M registered common shares on a one-for-one and basis.
  • CK Opportunities’ as-converted ownership in Global Blue will be just over 13% of the total issued share capital on a fully-diluted basis.
  • The company plans to use the funds to continue pursuing strategic add-on acquisitions in omnichannel Retail Technology and to fund working capital requirements.
  • Shares trading 5.2% higher premarket.
