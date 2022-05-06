Bandwidth drops after Needham downgrades as Q1 shows 'slower growth than advertised'

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) shares dipped on Friday after the communications software company was downgraded by investment firm Needham Securities following weak first-quarter results.

Analyst Ryan Koontz downgraded Bandwidth (BAND) to hold from buy and removed the firm's price target, noting that although the company touted application-to-person, or A2P, pass-through fees, but with those fees excluded, adjusted revenue was just 4% year-over-year, below the 16% growth in the headline.

"[Bandwidth] has been a story with many complex financial elements in recent years, and given the newest disclosures, we believe recent results reflect a meaningful decline in the quality of revenue growth," Koontz wrote in a note to clients.

Bandwidth (BAND) shares fell more than 3% to $25.90 in premarket trading on Friday.

In addition, Koontz noted that 2022 is likely to be another year of heavy spending for Bandwidth (BAND), perhaps more than 40% of revenue, so it's difficult to see how the company can reach its targets of 60% gross margins and 20% operating margins in two years.

"We had hoped to see leverage in the model in 2022, supported by a likely [second-half] acceleration in top-line growth as remaining customers return post-DDoS and a likely political tailwind, but we no longer see a clear path to meaningful [operating margins] expansion in the next 12 months, as [operating expense] is expected to remain above 40% of revenue."

Koontz also noted that Bandwidth (BAND) divested two legacy businesses last quarter, while changing its cost, expense and metric reporting to align with industry standards, but also reported A2P fees, which are "neutral to gross profit dollars."

Late last month, Bandwidth (BAND) shares fell after investment firm Barclays cut its price target on the stock.