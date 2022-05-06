Hot Stocks: SQ, DASH, DKNG rise on earnings news; SPCE drops

As traders consider the aftermath of the previous day's massive sell-off, several high-profile stocks saw gains in Friday's pre-market action following the release of their quarterly updates. Block (NYSE:SQ), DoorDash (DASH) and DraftKings (DKNG) all rallied before the opening bell.

Meanwhile, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) lost ground in pre-market trading on signs that it will take longer than expected to ramp up its commercial space tourism business.

Gainers

Block (SQ) rallied in pre-market trading, despite missing expectations with its latest earnings report. Shares of the payment processing company rose 4% before the opening bell, rebounding from a nearly 11% drop seen the previous session.

The company announced a lower-than-expected profit, with revenue that dropped 22% from last year. However, SQ predicted that gross payment volume for its Square ecosystem will rise 29% from last year.

DoorDash (DASH) also received a pre-market boost following the release of its quarterly results. The food delivery company reported a wider-than-expected loss but topped expectations with both its revenue and EBITDA figures.

DASH's top-line total jumped 36% from last year to reach $1.5B, beating projections by $120M. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $54M compared to $43M last year. Bolstered by the earnings news, shares rose 6% before the opening bell.

Earnings news gave a lift to DraftKings (DKNG) as well. Shares of the online gambling platform climbed 5% after exceeding expectations with its Q1 results. The company also raised its revenue forecast for the full year.

Decliner

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) also lost ground before the opening bell, dragged down by delays in its timeline to ramp up its commercial space tourism service. The stock fell 6% in pre-market trading.

The company also issued its quarterly results, revealing a Q1 net loss of $93M. This was an improvement from last year's loss of $130M.

