Jobs growth rose slightly more than expected in April, while the unemployment rate held, indicating the labor market remains robust even as markets are dealing with the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle. Job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, manufacturing, and transportation and warehousing, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday.

April nonfarm payrolls: +428K vs. +391K expected and +428K prior (revised from +431K).

Unemployment rate: 3.6% vs. 3.5% expected and 3.6% prior.

Note that March's job growth was revised down by 3K and February's was reduced by 36K to 714K. Combined, employment in February and March was 39K lower than previously reported. For some added perspective, nonfarm employment is still down by 1.2M, or 0.8% from its prepandemic level in February 2020.

"The labor market remains strong, but not in a manner that immediately increases the risk of a wage-price spiral," commented economist Mohamed El-Erian.

The labor force participation rate stood at 62.2%, slightly down from 62.4% in March, implying that higher wages aren't luring more people back into the labor market.

Charles Schwab economist Liz Ann Sonders points out that the female LFP ticked down to 56.7% from 56.8%, while the male participation rate fell to 68% from 68.3%.

There's an indication that wage growth is slowing. Average hourly earnings rose by $0.10, or 0.3%, to $31.85 in April, down from the 0.5% M/M increase in March and a tick off the expected 0.4% increase.

The average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls was unchanged at 34.6 hours.

"Three-month average hourly earnings cooled from 5.2% in March to 4.4% which should on the margin ease concerns of investors over the direction and sustainability of the Fed’s policy normalization campaign which shifted into a higher gear this week," said RSM U.S. Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas.

The weakness in average hourly earnings, though, appears to stem from one industry — retail trade, said Renaissance Macro Research. "There hourly earnings fell 5.1% over the month, the biggest one-month decline since October 2020," it said. That's likely a "random noise" that could unwind next month.

Bankrate Senior Economic Analyst Mark Hamrick sees nothing that moves the needle on inflation. "With average hourly earnings rising 5.5% over the past year, there's nothing new in the report forcing a rethinking of earlier assumptions about inflation, which broadly otherwise has been at the worst levels in decades," he said.

