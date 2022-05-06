Commenting on the update provided by Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) on its Phase 3 program for Alzheimer’s candidate simufilam on Thursday, H.C. Wainwright says that the clinical-stage biotech is on track to complete its enrollment in early 2023.

The program, comprising two late-stage studies, is expected to enroll about 1,750 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

With the company’s 1Q 2022 earnings, Cassava (SAVA) Chief Executive Remi Barbier said that the studies had recruited more than 120 patients so far. In April, the CEO said that the program had dosed 60 patients, and 170 were on screening.

“With simufilam shipped to nearly 100 clinical trial sites in North America, over 200 patients already screened, and a waning COVID-19 pandemic, we believe Cassava can complete enrollment by early 2023,” H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino wrote in reaction.

The analyst reaffirms the Buy rating and $124 per share target on Cassava (SAVA) and argues that the announcement on the likely completion of enrollment in the first of the two trials in 4Q 2022 “could be a positive catalyst." The uptick in recruitment removes concerns about the drug’s clinical development, he added.

Cassava Sciences (SAVA) has courted controversy with its clinical work on simufilam. In April, The New York Times highlighted fresh allegations against simufilam studies hurting the company stock, which had already lost over 80% from its peak last summer.