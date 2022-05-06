McEwen Mining CFO and COO steps down citing personal reasons

May 06, 2022 8:39 AM ETMcEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: CFO

putilich/iStock via Getty Images

  • McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) announced that CFO Anna Ladd-Kruger has decided to retire for focusing on her health and family; she will depart after reporting is complete and an orderly transition is in place.
  • CFO responsibilities will be assumed on an interim basis by Perry Y. Ing until a new executive transitions into the position.
  • Mr. Ing, CA, CPA, CFA, earlier served as CFO of the company and its predecessor from 2008 to 2015 and subsequently served as CFO of Kirkland Lake Gold and, most recently, of Mountain Province Diamonds.
  • Also, Peter Mah, COO, is stepping down for personal reasons, effective June 3; responsibility will be assumed on an interim basis by William (Bill) Shaver, currently company's director.
  • The CEO and Board of Directors are currently preparing transition plans and a search for candidates for both roles is underway.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.