McEwen Mining CFO and COO steps down citing personal reasons
May 06, 2022 8:39 AM ETMcEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) announced that CFO Anna Ladd-Kruger has decided to retire for focusing on her health and family; she will depart after reporting is complete and an orderly transition is in place.
- CFO responsibilities will be assumed on an interim basis by Perry Y. Ing until a new executive transitions into the position.
- Mr. Ing, CA, CPA, CFA, earlier served as CFO of the company and its predecessor from 2008 to 2015 and subsequently served as CFO of Kirkland Lake Gold and, most recently, of Mountain Province Diamonds.
- Also, Peter Mah, COO, is stepping down for personal reasons, effective June 3; responsibility will be assumed on an interim basis by William (Bill) Shaver, currently company's director.
- The CEO and Board of Directors are currently preparing transition plans and a search for candidates for both roles is underway.