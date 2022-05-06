Palisade Bio to raise $2M in stock offering

May 06, 2022 8:47 AM ETPalisade Bio, Inc. (PALI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) trades 11.3% down premarket after it entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale in a registered direct offering of 3.65M shares at purchase price of $0.55/share.
  • The company also agreed to issue to the investors in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase shares where warrants have an exercise price of $0.7105/share and will be exercisable for 6 months after issuance date and will expire 5.5 years post issuance date.
  • The closings of the sale of the securities in the financing is expected to occur on or about May 10.
  • Net proceeds to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the development of the company's lead product candidate LB1148.
