Fluor (NYSE:FLR) +4.6% pre-market on Friday despite reporting Q1 adjusted earnings that missed analyst estimates and revenues that matched expectations but fell 7% Y/Y to $3.1B, as sales surged in its key energy solutions segment.

Q1 new awards totaled $1.9B compared to $3.9B in the year-ago quarter, which the company said was consistent with its expectations; ending consolidated backlog was $19.3B.

Q1 sales by segment: Energy Solutions +18% Y/Y to $1.17B, Urban Solutions -19% to $959M, Mission Solutions -21% to $593M, Other -3% to $396M.

Flour (FLR) reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.40, in line with $1.28 analyst consensus estimate; the company said it anticipates a substantial volume of new awards from all segments.

NuScale, which is 57% owned by Fluor (FLR), earlier this week completed its de-SPAC transaction with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. and is now publicly traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol SMR.

Fluor (FLR) shares have gained 4% YTD and 6% during the past year.