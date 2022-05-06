Fubo shares crash as J.P. Morgan cuts rating to the equivalent of sell
May 06, 2022 8:52 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares plunged more than 20% in pre-market trading, Friday, as J.P. Morgan analyst Philip Cusick cut his rating on the TV streaming company to underweight due to concerns about its long-term business model.
- Cusick took his rating down to the equivalent of sell from neutral, and also pulled his estimate on Fubo's (FUBO) stock after earlier having a $12-a-share target price. Cusick said that after Fubo's (FUBO) latest quarterly report and outlook, there are multiple questions surrounding the company in what he said was "an increasingly challenging streaming environment."
- Among the issues Cusick raised were Fubo's (FUBO) "long-term business model and path to profitability," the viability of its sportsbook offering, and, in the mid-term, Fubo's (FUBO) "liquidity and solvency as the company burns cash."
- Late Thursday, Fubo (FUBO) reported first-quarter results that included a widening loss even as revenue more than doubled from a year ago. Fubo (FUBO) also gave second-quarter and full-year revenue forecasts that fell short of analysts' expectations.