Virgin Galactic is downgraded at Canaccord Genuity on launch timeline concerns

Canaccord Genuity downgraded Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE -9.2%) to a Hold rating from Buy on concerns over the supply chain and labor issues at the company that have held back the commercial launch timeline.

Analyst Austin Moeller warned in particular on the negative effect of the company’s engineering staff being rotated between the Delta-class development project and the Unity/Eve/Imagine manufacturing projects, which he thinks could create a ripple effect that could hurt the timeline.

"While the company remains very well-capitalized and has a manageable burn rate that will progressively advance in the coming quarters, we believe that investors need stronger visibility into the completion of the Spaceship/Mothership upgrades before getting bullish on the stock again," he warned.

Canacccord Genuity dropped its price target on SPCE to $8.

Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) fell 6.27% in premarket trading on Friday after bleeding off 9.20% on Thursday amid broad selling in the stock market.

