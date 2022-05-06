Vertex cut to neutral at Baird as stock fairly valued and no further upside

  • Baird has downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to neutral from overweight saying that despite the company's strong performance so far this year, there isn't likely to be further upside.
  • Year to date, shares are up ~20%.
  • The firm upped its price target to $250 from $240 (~6% downside based on Thursday's close).
  • Analyst Brian Skorney wrote that while Vertex remains an attractive safety stock, "we see the opportunities as fairly valued."
  • He added that although the company's cystic fibrosis is strong and will likely see near-term growth, this is already reflected in the stock's price.
  • Looking at the pipeline, Skorney sees VX-147 for kidney disease as having the most promising commercial opportunity, though he noted a significant data update from the ongoing phase 2/3 trial is likely several years away.
  • Vertex's (VRTX) Q1 2022 results missed on the bottom line but saw growth in net income.
