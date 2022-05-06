Barrick Gold CEO rules out Kinross Gold purchase - report

May 06, 2022 9:02 AM ETKinross Gold Corporation (KGC), GOLDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Golden background. Gold nugget. Backdrop for the project. Macro

assistantua/iStock via Getty Images

  • Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) CEO Mark Bristow ruled out a potential purchase of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) after speculation about a possible deal.
  • Bristow said a Kinross (KGC) deal doesn't make financial sense and he characterized Kinross's core portfolio of gold mines in Brazil, the U.S. and West Africa as "marginal," according to a Globe & Mail report, which cited an interview with Bristow.
  • Although Bristow isn't interested in Kinross (KGC) he didn't rule out another large-scale acquisition in the next few years, according to the report.
  • Also see from Wednesday, Barrick says Q1 'softer' as expected but on track to meet full-year guidance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.