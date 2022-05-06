Barrick Gold CEO rules out Kinross Gold purchase - report
May 06, 2022 9:02 AM ETKinross Gold Corporation (KGC), GOLDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) CEO Mark Bristow ruled out a potential purchase of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) after speculation about a possible deal.
- Bristow said a Kinross (KGC) deal doesn't make financial sense and he characterized Kinross's core portfolio of gold mines in Brazil, the U.S. and West Africa as "marginal," according to a Globe & Mail report, which cited an interview with Bristow.
- Although Bristow isn't interested in Kinross (KGC) he didn't rule out another large-scale acquisition in the next few years, according to the report.
