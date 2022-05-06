Natera rallies on Q1 estimates beat, increased 2022 revenue guidance

May 06, 2022 9:11 AM ETNTRABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Natera (NTRA) rallies 4% premarket as the Co. reported Q1 revenues of $194.1M beating estimates by $17.5M, where Product revenues were $190M, an increase of 57.8% Y/Y.
  • The Co. processed ~489,300 tests in Q1 2022, compared to ~348,200 tests processed in Q1 2021, an increase of 40.5% Y/Y.
  • Gross margin declined to 46.8% from 56.1%, due to the revenue recognition of ~$28.6M in Q1 2021 as a result of the conclusion of its collaboration with Qiagen.
  • At March 31, 2022, Natera held ~$752.2M in cash, equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash, compared to $653.7M as of March 31, 2021.
  • Total outstanding debt balance of $330.7M, comprised of $50.1M including accrued interest under its line of credit with UBS at a variable interest rate of 30-day LIBOR plus 110 bps and a net carrying amount of $280.7M under its seven-year convertible senior notes.
  • Outlook: Increased 2022 revenue guidance from $770-790M to $790-810M, Gross margin to be ~46% to 48% of revenues, SG&A costs to be ~$560-$590M, R&D costs to be $340-$360M, and net cash consumption to be $370-$400M.
