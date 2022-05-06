Evofem says its birth control gel is linked to fewer urinary tract infections in women
May 06, 2022 9:10 AM ETEvofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Announcing new data from a late-stage study, the commercial-stage biopharma company Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) said on Friday that the women who used its Phexxi birth control gel experienced fewer urinary tract infections (UTIs) compared to the general population.
- A post-hoc analysis of the Phase 3 AMPOWER trial has indicated that only 77 (5.8%) women out of more than 1,300 of those who self-administered at least one dose of Phexxi experienced a UTI.
- Phexxi is a hormone-free vaginal gel approved in the U.S. as a contraceptive method. "These data provide insights worthy of further investigation to determine if Phexxi has an impact on UTIs in women," Bassem Maximos, the lead author of the study and Head of Maximos Ob/Gyn in League City, Texas, remarked.
- Dr. Maximos is expected to present the data at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Meeting on Saturday.
- Evofem (EVFM) shares continue to trade lower in the pre-market today, extending the losses after the reverse stock split that came into effect Thursday.