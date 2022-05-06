Cloudflare attracts PT cuts as outlook shows sign of growth slowdown; stock plummets 16%
May 06, 2022 9:10 AM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares plunged 16% Friday morning after a string of price target cuts from analysts.
- The price cuts follows Cloudflare's (NET) Q1 earnings announcement yesterday that topped Wall Street estimates.
- The cloud service provider generated adj. earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $212.2M that grew 53.7% Y/Y.
- It also issued a raised and upside revenue guidance for full year 2022 of $955M to $959M vs. $932.44M consensus (prior guidance: $927M to $931M). Non-GAAP net income per share is seen at $0.03 to $0.04 vs. $0.03 consensus.
- For Q2, total revenue is expected in the range of $226.5 to $227.5 million, below $217.76M consensus and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is seen at $(0.01) to $0.00 vs. $0.00 consensus.
- However, the outlook failed to impress analysts as it points to its growth rates dipping below 50% CAGR in 2H22.
- Piper Sandler slashed the target from $125 to $83, with analyst James Fish suggesting that "the +50% topline growth is not enough as it's the smallest upside since the IPO. While there is a lot to like in the earnings release, lead figures and enterprise additions slowed down, while free cashflow missed." The brokerage has a neutral rating on the firm.
- Jefferies cut the target from $110 to $75 with hold rating. Analyst Brent Thill noted that the "impressive" but cautious sales guidance suggests a material deceleration compared to the 1Q growth.
- Evercore ISI lowered target to $110 from $150, with analyst Amit Daryanani saying that "Cloudflare delivered another "impressive" set of results with a solid beat and a "measured" upgrade of their previous FY22 guidance."
- For a more in-depth look at Cloudflare's Q1 report, check out SA contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira's analysis here.