Playa Hotels & Resorts rallies 10% after Q1 earnings smasher
May 06, 2022 9:10 AM ETPlaya Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Q1 shows a surge in revenue of 182% to ~$219.6M, beats consensus by $22.81M.
- Group gets bull rating from Oppenheimer with strong growth in sight.
- Owned Resort EBITDA increased 1,237.5% Y/Y to $87.5M.
- Owned Resort EBITDA Margin increased 32.7% points versus 2021 to 41.4%
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 3,171.6% Y/Y to $76.9M.
- Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 39.4% points versus 2021 to 36.1%.
- Occupancy of 72.4% vs. 32.9%.
- Held $299.8M in cash and cash equivalents, excluding $24.4M of restricted cash.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats consensus by $0.08.
"Our bookings pace remained extraordinarily strong during the first quarter, leading to the second half of 2022 booked revenue position remaining well ahead of last year, even as we lap 2021's unprecedented surge in bookings. Playa's compelling value proposition for a high-quality travel experience continues to resonate with consumers." said Bruce D. Wardinski, Chairman and CEO.
- Contributor gives 'Hold' rating to the stock and writes, 'RevPAR and ADR has been recovering significantly across the company's major geographies'