Embark Trucks and U.S. Xpress partner to prepare nationwide terminal network
May 06, 2022 9:14 AM ETU.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX), EMBKBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Embark Trucks (NASDAQ:EMBK) announced that U.S. Xpress (NYSE:USX) has joined the Embark Partner Development Program and plans to add its terminals to the Embark Coverage Map.
- Embark pioneered the transfer point model in 2019 when the company unveiled its first sites in Los Angeles and Phoenix.
- Through this partnership, both companies will identify priority terminals based on traffic patterns, customer needs, and technical requirements.
- The companies will start with two terminals in Sunbelt states, creating a clear path to opening a high-volume lane for autonomous hauling.
- The two companies plan to co-develop an onsite operations playbook that captures standard processes for when autonomous trucks enter U.S. Xpress properties.