Prestige reports 5.9% organic revenue growth, initiates guidance above estimate
May 06, 2022 9:16 AM ETPrestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Prestige (NYSE:PBH) has reported easy beat on both lines in its fourth quarter earnings results with next year's guidance placed above the consensus mark.
- Revenue of $266.94M (+12.3% Y/Y) beats by $8.69M. That takes full-year revenue up 15.2% to $1.09B.
- By segment: North American OTC Healthcare revenue, $232.9M (+10.1% Y/Y); and International OTC Healthcare revenue, $118.9M (+26.5% Y/Y).
- Non-GAAP organic revenue rose 5.9%, that is excluding the impact of foreign currency and a $16.3M contribution from the acquisition of Akorn.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.91 beats by $0.02.
- The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for Q4 2022 was $63.1M, compared to $59.1M during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $60M compared to $54.2M a year ago.
- On May 3, 2022 the company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $50M through May, 2023.
- "We expect organic sales growth to track in-line with our long-term expectation of 2% to 3% driven by our time-tested brand-building attributes and pricing actions. We currently anticipate a manageable inflationary and supply chain environment thanks to our leading portfolio and largely domestic-based asset-light model, with the result being operating profits growing at or slightly above our rate of sales," said CEO Ron Lombardi.
- Initiates FY 2023 Outlook: Revenue expected to range between $1.12-$1.13B vs. consensus of $1.11B
- Organic revenue growth is expected between 2% - 3%.
- Diluted EPS pf $4.18 -$4.23; Free cash flow of at least $260M