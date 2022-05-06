Prestige reports 5.9% organic revenue growth, initiates guidance above estimate

May 06, 2022 9:16 AM ETPrestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Prestige (NYSE:PBH) has reported easy beat on both lines in its fourth quarter earnings results with next year's guidance placed above the consensus mark.
  • Revenue of $266.94M (+12.3% Y/Y) beats by $8.69M. That takes full-year revenue up 15.2% to $1.09B.
  • By segment: North American OTC Healthcare revenue, $232.9M (+10.1% Y/Y); and International OTC Healthcare revenue, $118.9M (+26.5% Y/Y).
  • Non-GAAP organic revenue rose 5.9%, that is excluding the impact of foreign currency and a $16.3M contribution from the acquisition of Akorn.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.91 beats by $0.02.
  • The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for Q4 2022 was $63.1M, compared to $59.1M during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $60M compared to $54.2M a year ago.
  • On May 3, 2022 the company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $50M through May, 2023.
  • "We expect organic sales growth to track in-line with our long-term expectation of 2% to 3% driven by our time-tested brand-building attributes and pricing actions. We currently anticipate a manageable inflationary and supply chain environment thanks to our leading portfolio and largely domestic-based asset-light model, with the result being operating profits growing at or slightly above our rate of sales," said CEO Ron Lombardi.
  • Initiates FY 2023 Outlook: Revenue expected to range between $1.12-$1.13B vs. consensus of $1.11B
  • Organic revenue growth is expected between 2% - 3%.
  • Diluted EPS pf $4.18 -$4.23; Free cash flow of at least $260M
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.