Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) +2.3% pre-market on Friday after reporting a Q1 profit increase and reaffirming its guidance for the year.

Enbridge (ENB) said it transported 3M bbl/day on its Mainline system during Q1, higher than 2.75M bbl/day sent in the year-earlier quarter.

Q1 net income totaled C$1.93B, or C$0.95/share, compared with C$1.9B, or C$0.94/share, a year ago, and adjusted EBITDA increased to C$4.14B from C$3.74B, primarily driven by contributions from the U.S. portion of the Line 3 Replacement Project and the acquisition of the Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center.

Q1 distributable cash flow rose to C$3.07B, or C$1.52/share, from C$2.76B, or C$1.37/share, a year earlier.

Enbridge (ENB) reiterated FY 2022 guidance for adjusted EBITDA of C$15B-C$15.6B and distributable cash flow of C$5.20-C$5.50/share.

Strong Q1 results are "in line with expectations and the company anticipates that its businesses will continue to experience strong utilization and good operating results through the balance of the year with normal course seasonality."

The company announced a $300M expansion of the Panhandle Transmission System, which supplies natural gas from the Dawn Hub to customers in Ontario, with phased in-service dates of late 2023 and late 2024.

Enbridge's (ENB) price return shows a 14% YTD gain and an 11% increase during the past year.