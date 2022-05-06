Despegar.com to acquire Viajanet, Brazilian online travel agency
May 06, 2022 9:23 AM ETDespegar.com, Corp. (DESP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP -3.0%) to acquire TVLX Viagens e Turismo S.A, one of the leading online travel agencies in Brazil, for a total consideration of ~$15M and subject to customary closing conditions.
- Under the terms of the agreement, 60% of the purchase price will be payable at closing, 20% in 24 months and the remaining 20% in 36 months.
- Viajanet recorded audited revenues of ~$30M in 2019.
- Viajanet’s online sales accounted for ~98% of total sales, with 88% of gross bookings originated in the B2C channel and the remainder via the B2B channel.
- Transaction is expected to take place in Q2 2022.