Despegar.com to acquire Viajanet, Brazilian online travel agency

May 06, 2022 9:23 AM ETDespegar.com, Corp. (DESP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Passenger airplane flying above clouds during sunset

spooh/E+ via Getty Images

  • Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP -3.0%) to acquire TVLX Viagens e Turismo S.A, one of the leading online travel agencies in Brazil, for a total consideration of ~$15M and subject to customary closing conditions.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, 60% of the purchase price will be payable at closing, 20% in 24 months and the remaining 20% in 36 months.
  • Viajanet recorded audited revenues of ~$30M in 2019.
  • Viajanet’s online sales accounted for ~98% of total sales, with 88% of gross bookings originated in the B2C channel and the remainder via the B2B channel. 
  • Transaction is expected to take place in Q2 2022.
