Alphatec stock soars on guidance raise

May 06, 2022 9:35 AM ETAlphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

A medical worker shows the spine .

Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) stock soared as much as 13.9% Friday after the medical device firm raised its 2022 guidance citing strong Q1 results and robust momentum.
  • ATEC now expects 2022 revenue of $316M, +30% Y/Y, well above consensus estimate of $307.54M. Its prior outlook was $305M.
  • The new forecast includes organic revenue growth of 27% and ~$47M of revenue related to EOS imaging.
  • ATEC reported Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.43 vs. -$0.26 in Q1 2021, missing estimates, as total operating expenses grew 77.7% to $90.4M.
  • Revenue rose 60.8% to $70.93M, with ~40% revenue growth from ATEC lateral procedures.
  • Average revenue per surgery grew 11%, helped by increased adoption of procedures with greater complexity. ATEC also reported 18% increase in surgeon users.
  • EOS-related revenue was over $10M with strong order book growth.
  • ATEC stock has slipped 1.7% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.