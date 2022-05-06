Alphatec stock soars on guidance raise
May 06, 2022 9:35 AM ETAlphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) stock soared as much as 13.9% Friday after the medical device firm raised its 2022 guidance citing strong Q1 results and robust momentum.
- ATEC now expects 2022 revenue of $316M, +30% Y/Y, well above consensus estimate of $307.54M. Its prior outlook was $305M.
- The new forecast includes organic revenue growth of 27% and ~$47M of revenue related to EOS imaging.
- ATEC reported Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.43 vs. -$0.26 in Q1 2021, missing estimates, as total operating expenses grew 77.7% to $90.4M.
- Revenue rose 60.8% to $70.93M, with ~40% revenue growth from ATEC lateral procedures.
- Average revenue per surgery grew 11%, helped by increased adoption of procedures with greater complexity. ATEC also reported 18% increase in surgeon users.
- EOS-related revenue was over $10M with strong order book growth.
- ATEC stock has slipped 1.7% YTD.