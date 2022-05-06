Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Q1 earnings rose from the year-ago level and topped the consensus estimate, but slipped from the previous quarter. Shares are gaining 0.5% early in Friday's session.

Q1 distributable EPS of $0.55 easily beat the $0.48 consensus, fell from $0.57 in Q4 2021, and increased from $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 Structured Business loan originations totaled $2.83B, consisting primarily of $2.69B of multifamily bridge loans, down from $4.32B of originations in the previous quarter. During Q1, the mortgage REIT recorded $3.1M provision for loan losses associated with CECL (current expected credit loss) on its loan and investment portfolio.

In its Agency segment, loan originations of $838.5M vs. $1.89B in Q4, while its servicing portfolio of $26.96B at March 31, 2022 was little changed from Dec. 31, 2021.

The Agency Business generated revenue of $65.9M vs. $107.1M in Q4. Gain on sales, including fee-based businesses, net on the GSE/Agency business was $15.3M for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.57%, vs. $34.5M and 1.88% in Q4 2021.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) non-GAAP EPS of $0.55 beats by $0.11, net interest income of $84.14M in-line